Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $10,759,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 384,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 167,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.30.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

