Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,126 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,954 shares of company stock worth $9,966,476. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

