Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $120.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $141.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average is $125.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 329.83%.

In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

