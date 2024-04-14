T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 368,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2,213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

