Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,410,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,919,000 after buying an additional 1,239,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $7,800,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.