Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $105.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

