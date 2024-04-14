TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TETRA Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,051 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after acquiring an additional 981,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.20. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.