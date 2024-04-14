The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.8 %

ENSG opened at $119.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $111.89. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.14 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

