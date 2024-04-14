The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GAP were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GAP by 317.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.28. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Several research firms have commented on GPS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

