The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after buying an additional 56,913 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 152,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

