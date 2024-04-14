Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 7,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,817,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,789,018.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Tile Shop stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $308.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

