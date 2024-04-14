TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.6 %

TTE stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.