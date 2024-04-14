Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,935,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 461% from the previous session’s volume of 6,768,107 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $11.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $226.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,993,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,340,000 after purchasing an additional 828,448 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,039,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,531,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,331,000 after purchasing an additional 171,518 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

