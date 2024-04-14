UBS Group Raises RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $3.70

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $2.30 to $3.70 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

RealReal Stock Down 6.1 %

REAL opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Katz acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at $706,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Katz acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 436.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 550.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RealReal by 80.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

