UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UGI were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stolper Co bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,927,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in UGI by 316.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,255,000 after buying an additional 781,929 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in UGI by 644.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 209,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 181,491 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.16. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.