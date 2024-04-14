UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 1,477,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,013,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 250,295 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 253,112 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.