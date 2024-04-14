Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 48,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Security Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

