Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $304.80 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $243.64 and a one year high of $319.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.95.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

