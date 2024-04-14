Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 6,807 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 747,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Camden National worth $21,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $428.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

