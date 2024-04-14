Vanguard Group Inc. Has $24.14 Million Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of RE/MAX worth $24,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 466.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of RMAX opened at $7.53 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at $759,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

