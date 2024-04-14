Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $23,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after buying an additional 1,177,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 232,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

HBNC stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $509.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

