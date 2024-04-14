Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $21.68 Million in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,435,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,680,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NET Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NET Power Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NPWR opened at $10.15 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

