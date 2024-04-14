Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $47.97 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

VERA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

