Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $47.97 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on VERA
Insider Activity
In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vera Therapeutics
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.