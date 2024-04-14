Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,136,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 76,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $23,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enviva alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enviva by 1,306.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enviva by 56.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 937,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,456,000. Covalis Capital LLP raised its stake in Enviva by 16.3% during the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,962,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after buying an additional 274,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 62.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 250,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.