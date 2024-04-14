Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,764,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,165 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $246,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

