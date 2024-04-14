Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vector Group by 239.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,249 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter worth about $6,505,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vector Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,236,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 445,740 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Price Performance

VGR stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on VGR

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.