Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $22.38 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $355.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

