ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

