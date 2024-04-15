1,818 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMI opened at $298.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.10.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

