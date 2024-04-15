2,915 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Yum! Brands by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE YUM opened at $137.80 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.