2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSVT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

2seventy bio Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 216.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

