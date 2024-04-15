4,052 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $140.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

