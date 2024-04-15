598 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 79,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $342.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

