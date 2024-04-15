Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agiliti

Insider Activity at Agiliti

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $47,037.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $47,037.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $199,244.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,216,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,928 shares of company stock valued at $293,460. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Agiliti by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,673,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after purchasing an additional 401,754 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 3,312.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 354,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agiliti

(Get Free Report

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.