AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in March

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 814,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 976.0 days.
AGL Energy Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.27.
AGL Energy Company Profile
