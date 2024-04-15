AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in March

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 814,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 976.0 days.

AGL Energy Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

