AGNC Investment (AGNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 931.93 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 73,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 321,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 50,232 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

