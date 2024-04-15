Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Price Performance

AIRT stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.76. Air T has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Air T by 11,365.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.