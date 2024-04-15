Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
AIRT stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.76. Air T has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $28.62.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
