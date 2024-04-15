Akoya Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $202.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.48. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

