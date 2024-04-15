Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 151.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

