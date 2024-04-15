Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in March

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALLDF opened at $6.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. ALD has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

