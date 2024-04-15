Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after acquiring an additional 129,611 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the period.

AMLP stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

