Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the energy company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $325,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $213,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $274,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 310,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

