Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,899 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.37% of Apartment Income REIT worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,131,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,334,000 after purchasing an additional 213,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,780,000 after acquiring an additional 411,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $38.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

