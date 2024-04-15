Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,098,200 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 4,690,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50,982.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

