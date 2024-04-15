Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Costello Asset Management INC’s 10th Largest Position

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

GOOG stock opened at $159.19 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $161.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

