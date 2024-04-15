Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALPN opened at $64.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.57.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,703,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after acquiring an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,131,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Featured Articles

