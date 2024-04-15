Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 10,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $186.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

