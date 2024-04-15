AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AmBase Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ABCP opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.57. AmBase has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

