AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 207,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,496,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 89,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

