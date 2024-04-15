American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,560,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 45,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

