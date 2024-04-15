American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,560,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 45,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.